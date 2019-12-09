Mayor Narine, Councillors, donate to fire victims

Latest update December 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Following a visit and needs assessment on Friday, Mayor of Georgetown, His Worship Pandit Ubraj Narine and municipal councillors, on Saturday donated a food hamper to fire victim Hazel (only name given), at Bent Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown.
The mother of five is among several residents whose homes were destroyed by fire last Friday. The intensity of the blaze reportedly scorched other nearby houses.
Hazel, still visibly shaken at the time the hamper was handed thanked the Mayor and his team.
According to the Department of Public Information (DPI) Mayor Narine told the DPI that after “learning of the incident and analyzing the situation the City Council’s only option was to pour out its heart to them.”
He said the municipality will continue to support residents.

The Mayor hands over a hamper to fire victims

Mayor lends a helping hand

Meanwhile Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility for Housing, Annette Ferguson and her team yesterday visited the fire victims to assess their needs.
She said that members of her team will be preparing care packages that will include food items, clothing among other necessities for the affected residents.
Following a query from resident Cristal Perreira whether she will be eligible to receive a Turn-Key home, Minister Ferguson disclosed that she will be meeting with her team on Tuesday, December 10 to discuss how best they can support the affected persons and Perreira’s request will be reviewed.
Other fire victims were encouraged to replace their documents including land titles, and passport

