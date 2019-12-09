Marketplace Uncapped attracts large crowds despite rain

Despite continuous rainfall yesterday, Marketplace UncappeD was packed with exhibitors and shoppers. The expo was held at the Guyana National Stadium, located in Providence East Bank Demerara.

The expo was hosted by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GSMA). This was done to aid small and medium scale agro-processors to showcase their locally produced products to the nation.

The event began at 10:00hrs and it was scheduled to culminate at 20:00hrs. Upon entering the gates, persons were alerted to the exotic petals and leaves of plants that were in abundance at the market.

A few steps away was Kabena King, who had on display tasty fruit juices. She is the proprietor of King’s Local Fruit Juices which sells only natural juices.

Further down the line onlookers were captivated by an array of spices, craft and jewellery, while some savoured the taste of traditional Guyanese foods.

There were five big tents which accommodated over 90 exhibitors. The booths, however, predominantly consisted of spice producers from as far as the Essequibo-Islands. A huge number of young women stormed the booth of Sherl Daniels for her hair products.

Daniels’ booth showcased shampoos, conditioners, soap, and hair product and oils. Her products are made from pumpkin, aloe, Shea butter and other ingredients that are beneficial.

Most of the patrons were the older folk, who braved the rain and came with their shopping bags and grandkids.

According to one of the shoppers, “I was watching the rain this morning but I just pull out my umbrella and come down here at the market because I hear it does get nice and cheap things.”

Other individuals also took the opportunity to stock up on ingredients for their Christmas dishes. After shopping, persons graced the food court as they feasted on Guyanese cuisine and beverages. Small businesses took the opportunity to sell their well packaged plantain chips, ‘chicken foot’, fudge etc.

It appeared as though ground provision was scarce as bag-loads were being sold. A customer hurriedly left a stall as he said, “Bai I going home and cook a power soup.”

Children were eagerly waiting to go into the bouncy castles and ride the slides. They were forced to wait a few minutes until the rain eased.

Through this initiative GMSA not only seeks to give manufacturers an opportunity to bring their products to the local market, but also provides a platform for them to attract international markets.

The event was sponsored by Sterling Products Limited, GMSA, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Ministry of Business, Banks DIH, ExxonMobil Guyana, NAMILCO, Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, John Fernandes Limited. Brand partners include Sagacity Inc. and Star Party Rentals.