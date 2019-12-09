Guyoil/Tradewind tankers football league… Lodge Secondary one step closer to title

Lodge Secondary, Marian Academy and Presidents College were in the winners’ row when the GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Schools’ football league continued on Saturday at the GFF National Training Center, Providence.

Lodge Secondary crushed Cummings Lodge 8-1. Nicholas Trotman scored a hat-trick in the 40th, 57th and 60th minutes. While Dorwin George in the 26th and 52nd and Carl Grant in the 18th and 68th minutes secured braces to go along with Curt Edwards’ solitary strike.

Marian Academy ensured that St. Stanislaus College maintained their 100% losing streak with 4-1 win. Ricardo Percival bagged a double in the 51st and 56th minutes, while Roland Hamilton and Daniel Lowe netted in the eighth and 42nd minute respectively. For St. Stanislaus, Joel King netted in the 40th minute.

On the other hand, Presidents College edged Queens College 2-1. Vurlon Lawson and Montel McCalmon scored in the 20th and 46th minute respectively. For the loser, Diarra Thomas netted in the 50th minute.

The tournament will continue today at the same GFF National Training Center venue with two matches from 15:15hrs.

The first match will see Marian Academy matching skills with The Bishops’ High School, while the feature match will see St. John’s College playing Queen’s College at 16:30hrs.

This event is promoted by Petra Organisation with additional support from Ansa McAl trading.