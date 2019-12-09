Latest update December 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GuyanaNRA 2019 Pistol Championships… Melville is overall winner; Ramlakan wins .22; Hopkinson takes Practical Pistol title

Dec 09, 2019 Sports 0

Chad Melville emerged as the Overall winner of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Smallbore Section 2019 Pistol Championships which saw a total of 20 members contesting the .22 and Practical Pistol competitions on November 23rd and December 1st, respectively.
Melville, who placed 2nd and 3rd in the Practical and .22 competitions, ran away with the Overall trophy when both points were tallied. He accumulated 475 points well ahead of the 2nd placed Mike Tang with 448, Tang placed 4th and 2nd in the two competitions.
Third overall was Joshua Ramlakan with 423 points; he was the top shot in the .22 competition. Fourth was Azzad Hassan (408 points), followed by Surajbali Persaud (379), Ms. Rawatee Shiwdin (349), Satya Dayaram (346), Murtland Smith (327), Kelsey Andrews (324) and Yonell De Abreu with 271 points to close out the top ten (10) Overall positions.
Emerging as the top markswoman was Rawatee Shiwdin ahead of Yonell De Abreu.
The top shot in the Practical Pistol competition was 64 year-old Harold Topgun Hopkinson with 175 points, he was not in the jurisdiction and did not compete in the .22 Pistol competition. Chad Melville with 161 points ended 2nd ahead of Smallbore Vice Captain Gordon Richards (152), Mike Tang (131) and Azaad Hassan (114), the top five.
The top five shots in the .22 Pistol competition was won by Joshua Ramlakan with a total of 327 points and 9 Vs; his total in the Practical Pistol competition was 96 points. Second place went to Mike Tang (317 points 3Vs) followed by Chad Melville 314 points 9 Vs), Azaad Hassan (294 points 8 Vs) and Rawatee Shiwdin (294 points 5 Vs).
Smallbore Captain Dale Hing who chaired the presentation ceremony which was held at the Guyana Olympic Association headquarters, Block XXX Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara and handed over the prizes, complimented all the participants for making the competitions a resounding success.
He was high in praise for the two female shooters, Shiwdin and new comer, Ms. Yonell DeAbreu. Unavoidably absent was the Overall champion, Chad Melville.
Meanwhile, the New Year promises to be a hectic one for the Smallbore shooters with the first international event set to be the Secure Innovations & Concept’s Amazon Shoot, an annual event held in Suriname sponsored by Guyanese businessman, Harold Topgun Hopkinson.
This event promises to have the largest Guyanese contingent attending, about 15 shooters so far, led by Hopkinson.

More in this category

Sports

Goodwill Basketball three-match series… Guyana beat Grenada 97-75 in match 2

Goodwill Basketball three-match series… Guyana beat Grenada...

Dec 09, 2019

Calvin Chapman story and photos Reigning Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) champions, Guyana, maintained their dominance over the island republic of Grenada on Saturday night to go two up and...
Read More
GuyanaNRA 2019 Pistol Championships… Melville is overall winner; Ramlakan wins .22; Hopkinson takes Practical Pistol title

GuyanaNRA 2019 Pistol Championships…...

Dec 09, 2019

GFF-Always Championship Cup 2019… Fruta Conquerors trounce Lady Panthers; Santos wins via walk over route from Police

GFF-Always Championship Cup 2019… Fruta...

Dec 09, 2019

Desperate measures being taken by UDFA to have GT Beer year end football – Non-traditional sponsors appearing on the scene as Banks contemplate their input

Desperate measures being taken by UDFA to have GT...

Dec 09, 2019

Guyoil/Tradewind tankers football league… Lodge Secondary one step closer to title

Guyoil/Tradewind tankers football league…...

Dec 09, 2019

Night three Cbean Boxing C/Ships in Trinidad… More frustration for Guyanese although Alesha Jackman wins Gold

Night three Cbean Boxing C/Ships in...

Dec 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019