GuyanaNRA 2019 Pistol Championships… Melville is overall winner; Ramlakan wins .22; Hopkinson takes Practical Pistol title

Chad Melville emerged as the Overall winner of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Smallbore Section 2019 Pistol Championships which saw a total of 20 members contesting the .22 and Practical Pistol competitions on November 23rd and December 1st, respectively.

Melville, who placed 2nd and 3rd in the Practical and .22 competitions, ran away with the Overall trophy when both points were tallied. He accumulated 475 points well ahead of the 2nd placed Mike Tang with 448, Tang placed 4th and 2nd in the two competitions.

Third overall was Joshua Ramlakan with 423 points; he was the top shot in the .22 competition. Fourth was Azzad Hassan (408 points), followed by Surajbali Persaud (379), Ms. Rawatee Shiwdin (349), Satya Dayaram (346), Murtland Smith (327), Kelsey Andrews (324) and Yonell De Abreu with 271 points to close out the top ten (10) Overall positions.

Emerging as the top markswoman was Rawatee Shiwdin ahead of Yonell De Abreu.

The top shot in the Practical Pistol competition was 64 year-old Harold Topgun Hopkinson with 175 points, he was not in the jurisdiction and did not compete in the .22 Pistol competition. Chad Melville with 161 points ended 2nd ahead of Smallbore Vice Captain Gordon Richards (152), Mike Tang (131) and Azaad Hassan (114), the top five.

The top five shots in the .22 Pistol competition was won by Joshua Ramlakan with a total of 327 points and 9 Vs; his total in the Practical Pistol competition was 96 points. Second place went to Mike Tang (317 points 3Vs) followed by Chad Melville 314 points 9 Vs), Azaad Hassan (294 points 8 Vs) and Rawatee Shiwdin (294 points 5 Vs).

Smallbore Captain Dale Hing who chaired the presentation ceremony which was held at the Guyana Olympic Association headquarters, Block XXX Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara and handed over the prizes, complimented all the participants for making the competitions a resounding success.

He was high in praise for the two female shooters, Shiwdin and new comer, Ms. Yonell DeAbreu. Unavoidably absent was the Overall champion, Chad Melville.

Meanwhile, the New Year promises to be a hectic one for the Smallbore shooters with the first international event set to be the Secure Innovations & Concept’s Amazon Shoot, an annual event held in Suriname sponsored by Guyanese businessman, Harold Topgun Hopkinson.

This event promises to have the largest Guyanese contingent attending, about 15 shooters so far, led by Hopkinson.