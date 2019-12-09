Govt. captures US$40B in taxes from oil sector due to loopholes in Guyana’s laws

Latest update December 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
Major loopholes in various tax laws are causing Guyana to lose millions of dollars in revenue, says Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Godfrey Statia.
But the authority has been able to prevent the loss of approximately $6 to $8 billion by employing certain aspects of international law and best practices.
The Commissioner General made this disclosure during a recent appearance on Kaieteur Radio’s show, Guyana’s Oil and You.
Statia said, “Amendments to many of these Acts are in the pipeline and we are awaiting the reconvening of Parliament. But I would be the first to admit that many loopholes exist not just with Customs but the Income, Corporation and Value Added Tax (VAT) Acts, hence the need for amendments and the introduction of new legislation.”
The Commissioner General added, “In the meantime, we have had to rely on certain aspects of international law, best practices and resort to sometimes, non-approval of future Field Development Plans should parties not honour their commitments as required, until compliance is attained.”
He further noted that there have been several instances where schemes are concocted by companies in the oil sector to avoid paying taxes. Statia said that to his dismay, some of the local accountants are helping these companies in this practice. He noted nonetheless, “You can’t blame the contractors for trying to take advantage but GRA has to be vigilant and, we will be.”
Dec 09, 2019Calvin Chapman story and photos Reigning Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) champions, Guyana, maintained their dominance over the island republic of Grenada on Saturday night to go two up and...
Dec 09, 2019
Dec 09, 2019
Dec 09, 2019
Dec 09, 2019
Dec 09, 2019
My friend David (Hinds) in his column yesterday wrote that I misquoted him as adumbrating support for the present regime... more
Four men are missing after they left home last Sunday to crab hunt in Suriname. The vessel the men were using was discovered... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There has always been tension between encouraging foreign investment and promoting local entrepreneurship.... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]