Latest update December 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. captures US$40B in taxes from oil sector due to loopholes in Guyana’s laws

Dec 09, 2019 News 0

Major loopholes in various tax laws are causing Guyana to lose millions of dollars in revenue, says Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Godfrey Statia.
But the authority has been able to prevent the loss of approximately $6 to $8 billion by employing certain aspects of international law and best practices.
The Commissioner General made this disclosure during a recent appearance on Kaieteur Radio’s show, Guyana’s Oil and You.
Statia said, “Amendments to many of these Acts are in the pipeline and we are awaiting the reconvening of Parliament. But I would be the first to admit that many loopholes exist not just with Customs but the Income, Corporation and Value Added Tax (VAT) Acts, hence the need for amendments and the introduction of new legislation.”
The Commissioner General added, “In the meantime, we have had to rely on certain aspects of international law, best practices and resort to sometimes, non-approval of future Field Development Plans should parties not honour their commitments as required, until compliance is attained.”
He further noted that there have been several instances where schemes are concocted by companies in the oil sector to avoid paying taxes. Statia said that to his dismay, some of the local accountants are helping these companies in this practice. He noted nonetheless, “You can’t blame the contractors for trying to take advantage but GRA has to be vigilant and, we will be.”

More in this category

Sports

Goodwill Basketball three-match series… Guyana beat Grenada 97-75 in match 2

Goodwill Basketball three-match series… Guyana beat Grenada...

Dec 09, 2019

Calvin Chapman story and photos Reigning Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) champions, Guyana, maintained their dominance over the island republic of Grenada on Saturday night to go two up and...
Read More
GuyanaNRA 2019 Pistol Championships… Melville is overall winner; Ramlakan wins .22; Hopkinson takes Practical Pistol title

GuyanaNRA 2019 Pistol Championships…...

Dec 09, 2019

GFF-Always Championship Cup 2019… Fruta Conquerors trounce Lady Panthers; Santos wins via walk over route from Police

GFF-Always Championship Cup 2019… Fruta...

Dec 09, 2019

Desperate measures being taken by UDFA to have GT Beer year end football – Non-traditional sponsors appearing on the scene as Banks contemplate their input

Desperate measures being taken by UDFA to have GT...

Dec 09, 2019

Guyoil/Tradewind tankers football league… Lodge Secondary one step closer to title

Guyoil/Tradewind tankers football league…...

Dec 09, 2019

Night three Cbean Boxing C/Ships in Trinidad… More frustration for Guyanese although Alesha Jackman wins Gold

Night three Cbean Boxing C/Ships in...

Dec 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019