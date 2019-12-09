Goodwill Basketball three-match series… Guyana beat Grenada 97-75 in match 2

Latest update December 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
Calvin Chapman story and photos
Reigning Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) champions, Guyana, maintained their dominance over the island republic of Grenada on Saturday night to go two up and win their Goodwill three-match series.
As expected from the hosts, the match bounced off 90 minutes later than the advertised time at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) located on Homestretch Avenue with a far from capacity crowd that had much to cheer about as Guyana downed Grenada 97-75.
Terron Welch, who was fouled out in the final quarter, continues to prove that he should be a regular fixture in the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation’s (GABF) senior men’s team after turning in another game-leading performance; sinking 28 points. Ray Victor of the BVI was also deadly with a vital 16 points, while Travis Belgrave and Yannic Tappin turned in good performances for the hosts.
Similar to the first game that Guyana won 90-73, Jonathan Williams (26 points) and James Andrew (15 points) were the leading scorers for Grenada in Saturday’s game but it wasnt enough to get past the Guyanese that are using this series as part of their preparation for next year’s CBC Championships that the GABF are bidding to host.
Guyana will be looking to complete a clean sweep by winning all three matches despite being without the service of star forward and captain, Stanton Rose, who last played for the Golden Arrowhead during their unsuccessful FIBA Americas qualifiers early in the year, however, Rose will be back for next year’s CBC men’s senior championship.
