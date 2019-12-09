GFF-Always Championship Cup 2019… Fruta Conquerors trounce Lady Panthers; Santos wins via walk over route from Police

Fruta Conquerors romped to their third win in as many matches and in the process handed Lady Panthers their first loss when action in the GFF-Always Championship Cup 2019 continued yesterday at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

It was another successful day for the Fruta ladies as they emerged 5-0 winners, led by a brace each from Tiandi Smith and Abiosi Heywood.

The other match yesterday saw Santos Football Club taking full points from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) via the walk over route; it was Santos first points and the GPFs fourth successive loss.

Yesterdays match was anticipated to be a keen affair between the two best teams in the competition but it did not turn out that way as Conquerors stormed out of the blocks from the opening whistle to score on the first run down, Lakeisha Pearson netting the fastest goal of the league so far, in the first minute.

From that point the Conquerors team did not relent and took full advantage of Lady Panthers not having their leading player, Shavey Reuben due to studies at UG. Before the end of the first half of 30 minutes, Conquerors were already up 4-0.

Tiandi Smith netted the first of her brace in the 8th minute after which Abiosi Heywood took over proceedings with strikes in the 13th and 22nd minutes.

The second half saw Lady Panthers putting a more steady performance to the extent that Conquerors only found the back of the nets once, Smith completing her double in the 40th minute.

Lady Panthers did produce a few chances of their own but were unable to crack the airtight Fruta Conquerors backline which had not conceded a goal in their three matches whilst scoring a total of 23 goals to date.

Smith is the leading scorer of the league with eight (8) goals, a helmet-trick and two doubles. Matches will continue this weekend.