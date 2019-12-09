Latest update December 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF-Always Championship Cup 2019… Fruta Conquerors trounce Lady Panthers; Santos wins via walk over route from Police

Dec 09, 2019 Sports 0

Fruta Conquerors romped to their third win in as many matches and in the process handed Lady Panthers their first loss when action in the GFF-Always Championship Cup 2019 continued yesterday at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara.
It was another successful day for the Fruta ladies as they emerged 5-0 winners, led by a brace each from Tiandi Smith and Abiosi Heywood.
The other match yesterday saw Santos Football Club taking full points from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) via the walk over route; it was Santos first points and the GPFs fourth successive loss.
Yesterdays match was anticipated to be a keen affair between the two best teams in the competition but it did not turn out that way as Conquerors stormed out of the blocks from the opening whistle to score on the first run down, Lakeisha Pearson netting the fastest goal of the league so far, in the first minute.
From that point the Conquerors team did not relent and took full advantage of Lady Panthers not having their leading player, Shavey Reuben due to studies at UG. Before the end of the first half of 30 minutes, Conquerors were already up 4-0.
Tiandi Smith netted the first of her brace in the 8th minute after which Abiosi Heywood took over proceedings with strikes in the 13th and 22nd minutes.
The second half saw Lady Panthers putting a more steady performance to the extent that Conquerors only found the back of the nets once, Smith completing her double in the 40th minute.
Lady Panthers did produce a few chances of their own but were unable to crack the airtight Fruta Conquerors backline which had not conceded a goal in their three matches whilst scoring a total of 23 goals to date.
Smith is the leading scorer of the league with eight (8) goals, a helmet-trick and two doubles. Matches will continue this weekend.

More in this category

Sports

Goodwill Basketball three-match series… Guyana beat Grenada 97-75 in match 2

Goodwill Basketball three-match series… Guyana beat Grenada...

Dec 09, 2019

Calvin Chapman story and photos Reigning Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) champions, Guyana, maintained their dominance over the island republic of Grenada on Saturday night to go two up and...
Read More
GuyanaNRA 2019 Pistol Championships… Melville is overall winner; Ramlakan wins .22; Hopkinson takes Practical Pistol title

GuyanaNRA 2019 Pistol Championships…...

Dec 09, 2019

GFF-Always Championship Cup 2019… Fruta Conquerors trounce Lady Panthers; Santos wins via walk over route from Police

GFF-Always Championship Cup 2019… Fruta...

Dec 09, 2019

Desperate measures being taken by UDFA to have GT Beer year end football – Non-traditional sponsors appearing on the scene as Banks contemplate their input

Desperate measures being taken by UDFA to have GT...

Dec 09, 2019

Guyoil/Tradewind tankers football league… Lodge Secondary one step closer to title

Guyoil/Tradewind tankers football league…...

Dec 09, 2019

Night three Cbean Boxing C/Ships in Trinidad… More frustration for Guyanese although Alesha Jackman wins Gold

Night three Cbean Boxing C/Ships in...

Dec 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019