Four missing after crabbing trip.

Four men are missing after they left home last Sunday to crab hunt in Suriname. The vessel the men were using was discovered at an undisclosed location in Suriname with their catch.

Missing are 23-year-old Ramdat Gunraj known as Azad of Rose Hall Town; Yogeshwar Mangal, 23, known as ‘Bouyo’ of Number 2 East Canje; Anand Deoharry of Cumberland and 22-year-old Nelson Dejonge of Fort Ordinance Housing Scheme. Ramdat Gunraj is a father of three, and his sister told Kaieteur News that he left home last Sunday with three others. They were on their third crabbing trip in the past two months.

Relatives were left baffled after the men failed to return as scheduled on Wednesday.

“He left since Sunday and was suppose to come back Wednesday. Dem leff fuh go and catch crab in Suriname and dem na come back, so the people who they does supply the crab send out a boat to look for them but dem ain’t find dem. They find the bare boat with the crab that they catch on the beach”, Roxanne Jagjeet said.

She explained that whenever her brother leaves for his trips he would contact them when he is in Skeldon. This time, no contact was made. She is hopeful for their safe return and is pleading with anyone who may have information about their whereabouts to contact the police or relatives.

They can be reached on telephone numbers 625-3484/691-2965/673-6288 and 672-7001.

Persons may also contact Deoharry’s relative on 638-9734.