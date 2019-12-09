Desperate measures being taken by UDFA to have GT Beer year end football – Non-traditional sponsors appearing on the scene as Banks contemplate their input

With the big question of whether the tradition will be broken of Linden having its traditional GT Beer year-end football, efforts are being made to ensure that measures are in place to upkeep this annual extravaganza; which at one stage saw the banning of executives for daring to stage the event against the wishes of some in the higher authority of the game, not so long ago.

The battle was won then, a few years ago, and the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) has continued to stage their yearly GT Beer football with its domestic clubs in pursuit of honours to the liking of the big football fan base in this sports mad town of Linden.

This year however, the task is one of acquiring the necessary sponsorship to stage the extravaganza. The UDFA has come in for some harsh criticism from its affiliates and even clubs have sought to bid to stage the year end football because of the importance to the community.

The Mackenzie Sports Club has also been engaged to have dates available to ensure the venue is ready and while all this is happening from other quarters, interest seems to have showing up.

One high ranking official has stated that the Change Guyana political party through Nigel Hinds and Robert Badal has offered to be part sponsors and Guyconstruct Company, while confirmation has not come as yet, the UDFA is hoping that the Government through approaches made to the Ministry of Social Cohesion and Ministry of the Presidency would chip in with their share of support.

This is against the backdrop that the main sponsor Banks DIH has not decided what level of sponsorship they will be throwing in after years of being the main sponsor.

With this uncertainty the UDFA has sought other means to nail down the staging of the football championship and they are looking to other Linden businesses for support.

One official said that the Alliance For Change is interested and should be among the sponsors also, while this week Banks DIH through its GT Beer brand should be making the UDFA an offer they cannot refuse as a main sponsor. Over the years Banks DIH had committed to being an annual sponsor and it was through this year-end tournament that they had launched their GT Beer brand in Linden a few years ago.

Clubs have been enquiring for an early start but the initial start has gone this past weekend and now it seems that this week should see confirmation the start of what is expected to be an eight day championship to conclude on January, 1 New years day as usual.