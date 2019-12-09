Latest update December 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

De crooks coming out

Dec 09, 2019 Dem Boys Seh

Things good fuh some people but de crooks always finding a way to expose dem crookishness. Wid this Christmas season everybody looking fuh bargains. Some want de bargains but dem don’t want to pay.
Some people lef dem home yesterday to go shopping. Two of dem go in a store that had plenty people and dem walking around like if dem examining goods. Dem pick up and put down but dem didn’t see de camera.
One woman slip something in she short pants pocket. Then she pick up something and go to de cashier. She pay but de security guard stop she at de door. This woman had de nerve to quarrel till de security guard carry she to de counter and tell de owner to play de tape from de camera.
Anodda smart man go to a restaurant to buy food. There was a time when dem use to walk wid fly in a match box. Dem would eat, then dump de fly in de food. Immediately, to avoid embarrassment de restaurant people would tell dem that dem don’t have to pay fuh de food and then give dem a fresh one.
That don’t wuk these days because all dem restaurant does tek extra care wid de food dem serving. That is how a man walk into a Chinese restaurant and ask fuh some dog food. De man behind de counter ask him if he using or he want take away.
Dem have odda crooks. One of dem deh before de courts because he tek a lady jewellery as she was clearing customs. He tell she that he was checking. When de lady ask him back fuh she jewellery he ask she fuh de receipt.
Is a good thing de lady smart. Dem boys seh she go to de supervisor and tell him de story. De supervisor promptly ask de man fuh de jewellery and de man tell him how he got it in he pocket. When he going de clothes don’t have pocket.
Talk half and look out fuh de crooks.

