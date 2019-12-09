Confusion in Saints Premier League Tapeball tourney

The Saints Premier League T20 Tapeball competition was scheduled to culminate yesterday, but there was some controversy as it relates to Team Corruption being disqualified.

According to a release from the team, Corruption have been disqualified by the organizer Mr. Bharat for disorderly behavior after a spectator invaded the field of play.

The release stated that, “This took place on December 1 when Team Corruption were facing off against MS13 at Durban park in the quarter final. After Mr. Bharat refused to provide umpires for the tournament, it was decided that each team will provide their own umpires and that the umpire decision is final.

However, this wasnt so as MS13 were in disagreement of an umpiring decision and an entire commotion started resulting in a spectator getting involved. The organizer decided to disqualify Team Corruption because the spectator had on a Team Corruption jersey. The teams didnt receive any rules and conditions. An effort was made to continue the game and the captains of MS13 and Team Corruption agreed to this; however the MS13 players decided to withdraw, therefore forfeiting the game.

An emergency meeting was then held on December 03 with the captains of Eccles (Keshan Persaud), Corruption (Christopher Rajcoomar), a representative sent by Tarmac (Seon Bovell) and the organizer (Latchman Bharat) to decide what was best moving forward. It was decided that Corruption would advance to the semi final to face Tarmac on Sunday, December 08 at 9:30am and the winner would face Eccles at 13:00hrs both matches carded for Durban Park. However, the organizer is adamant on disqualifying Team Corruption. Team Corruption is seen as the biggest threat to win the competition with a star studded team and the members feel the organizer is after them for this reason.

Despite the majority voted in favour of Team Corruption going forward, the organizer took it upon himself to disqualify the team.”