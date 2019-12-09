Charlestown Post Office closed for Christmas

–to undergo extensive repairs

The Charlestown Post Office will be closed for the entire Christmas season.

Its closure is reportedly due to the need for extensive repairs. It is unclear when these repairs will commence.

The post office, located at the corners of Drysdale and Lombard streets, services residents of Charlestown and its environs.

In the interim, all mail, postal packages and other transactions done via the Charlestown Post Office are being reportedly handled at Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) Head office.

The Charlestown Post office is among some 54 postal outlets under the GPOC which are scheduled for Upgrade.

Earlier this year Minister of Telecommunications with responsibility for postal services Kathy Hughes announced an objective to create multi-functional post offices that will deliver postal and public services, enabled with internet connections and computers for public use.

“The plan is to convert as many of the nation’s 54 post offices into Community ICT hubs, bringing facilities for eLearning, eCommerce and public services to people, especially inland residents who were previously cut off from the city and from the rest of the world”, Minister Hughes stated.

According to the Telecommunications Minister, the process has begun with the Kitty Post Office. She explained that the rehabilitation of that structure commenced in 2012 but was stalled until this administration restarted it in 2015. The refurbished Kitty Post Office is equipped with computers and free wifi service.

Minister Hughes said that plans for full modernisation of the entire postal service will include:

Demolition of all derelict Post Office buildings and rebuilding from the foundation up

Reconstruction of many Post Office buildings, giving them modern, energy-efficient layouts and computerisation of all internal systems

Post Offices slated for major rehabilitation are located at Buxton, Charlestown and Soesdyke in Region Four; Sisters Village in Region Six; and Danielstown in Region Two.

According to the Minister, the new buildings will also have electronic security, air conditioning, and friendly accommodations for the elderly and infirm.