Govt. seeking to relocate migrants to North West

Recently, scores of Venezuelan migrants were discovered living under inhumane conditions along the East Bank Demerara “River Dam”.

The Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix, and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) had ventured out to assess the living conditions of the migrant community.

Food Hampers and cleaning supplies were distributed to the migrants and it was discovered that they had joined local squatters along the “River Dam”.

As a result of this discovery and the inhumane conditions under which the Venezuelans are living, the Minister said that his government has identified a place to relocate the migrants permanently.

Felix said that the place identified is Papaya located outside Matthew’s Ridge Region One North West District (NWD).

Papaya was a former National Service Training Centre.

The Minister said that some works will have to be done on the former training centre in order for it to become a “migrant centre” for the Venezuelans.

Felix continued, “While systems are being put in place, Guyana cannot encourage the Venezuelan migrants to feel comfortable under illegal circumstances.”