UNAMCO road to close for three days

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure in collaboration with the Guyana Forestry Commission yesterday announced that the UNAMCO road will be closed to vehicular traffic from tomorrow to Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
“This closure is to facilitate the dismantling of the bridge crossing at Paidaka, 47 Km UNAMCO Road to construct a new and improved bridge,” the commission said yesterday.
The stakeholders that will be affected include Rong-An Inc, UBFAPA Small Loggers, Ituni Small Loggers, Aroaima Small Loggers, Mahase and AMACO Inc.

