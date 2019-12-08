Ramps Logistics spread Christmas cheers to Orphanages

It was all fun and games yesterday at the National Park as Ramps Logistics, El Dorado Offshore, and Orbis Caribbean hosted its second annual Christmas treat for children at the orphanages.

The event attracted over 500 children and was held under the theme “Santa’s WorkShop”. The children were treated to toys and snacks along with photo shoot with Santa Claus.

There were 14 booths at the event that allowed the children to do face painting, craft making, pony riding, and balloon blowing amongst others.

Performing at the event was local music sensation, Tamika Marshall.

The children were greeted with warm smiles by staffers; there were lots to eat and drink, fun games and a chance to win multiple prizes.

The orphanages that participate in the event are Bosco Boys’ homes, St. Ann’s Orphanage, Sophia care centre, Joshua House Children Centre and Shaheed boys and girls Orphanage.

In an interview, Ramps Logistics media Coordinator, Rhea Ramkhelawan said the event is aimed at giving back to the society.

“The Christmas season is right around the corner and we want everybody to have the Christmas spirit and today’s event is to make sure that children in the orphanages can play and have a fun time too.”

“The event was planned by Ramps Logistic staff with the aim of reaching as many children as possible. Last year’s event was nice; but this year I am impressed.

“It melts my heart to see the not too fortunate children enjoying a good time and we know for sure that next year will be bigger,” Rhea Ramkhelawan continued.

The event was jointly brought to reality with the help of Nalco Champion, Giftland, Guyana Beverage Inc, Palm Court, Williams Transportation, Blue Waters, Sheriff Security, GTT, and Radio Sensation DJ Casual.