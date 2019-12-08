Over 550 seniors recognised

Latest update December 8th, 2019 12:54 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Over 550 senior citizens were yesterday recognised for their sterling contributions to Guyana.

Seniors participating in the dance competition

Hundreds of senior citizens being treated

The event which was a collaboration between the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute and the Ministry of Social Protection was hosted for the second successive year.
Chairman of the Guyana Women’s leadership Institute, Dr. Mavis Benn, told DPI, “…Many of them have made valuable contributions to this society of ours. After all, we are working on their experience and their labour. So, we feel those who are left … this is one way in which we can give to society by recognising these seniors.”
Last year’s event catered for 400 persons. However, due to the demand and the turn out this year, Dr. Benn said 2020’s target will be 700 persons.
The seniors were transported to the auditorium of the National Gymnasium where they were entertained with the beautiful sound of steel pan music, jive to the sounds of local calypsonian Michelle “Big Red” King and other performers and listened to stirring words of poetry.
The elders were also strutted their stuff in dancing and singing competitions and prizes were also awarded to the best-dressed male and female.
They were also presented with food hampers among other tokens of appreciation. (DPI)

 

New 2019