Officers to be stationed on FPSO 24/7 as cable being laid for oil metering – GRA Boss

Dec 08, 2019 News 0

By Kiana Wilburg

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will have a permanent presence on the Liza Destiny, the country’s first Floating Production Storage and Operating (FPSO) vessel, for the purpose of ensuring that there are accurate measurements of oil that will be extracted and sold from the Stabroek Block.

GRA Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia

This is according to GRA’s Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia.
He made this disclosure during an appearance on Kaieteur Radio’s, Guyana’s Oil and You. There, he was asked if Customs officers will be permanently stationed on the FPSO since the technology needed to facilitate remote readings would not be available anytime soon.
Statia said it is because of the technology not present at this time that the authority officially deemed the FPSO a sufferance wharf. This, he said, gives the officers the power to police the vessel at any time.
The tax boss said, “It is envisaged that each lift will be witnessed by designated Customs officers who will act on behalf of the revenue authority with specific remits. The Crude Lifting Agreement provides for dispute settlement as regards the readings and actual volumes lifted.”
Statia further stated that the corroboration of information by a third party independent surveyor will provide yet another source of determination of accuracy of meter readings.
The GRA Commissioner General was also keen to note that the monitoring and calibration of the meters is the designated function of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) while the retention of the readings based on a custody transfer ticket and Bill Laden will be that of the revenue authority.
Statia also disclosed that a fibre optic cable is being laid to support the technology that would be needed to support oil metering. He said that the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) which is 80 percent owned by the USA’s ATN International, is part of the process.
The tax Chief said, “Even when fibre optic capacity is developed by the Lifting Coordinator and the fiscal meter reading information can be sent to portals onshore, GRA will still have an interest in witnessing the lifting processes.
“In fact, we reserve the right to remain onboard in keeping with the Customs Act having designated the FPSO a sufferance wharf and warehouse for accounting and other purposes.”
He reminded that this will allow for permanent stationing of staff on the FPSO and for the contractor to provide for transportation to and from the FPSO on a continual basis.

 

