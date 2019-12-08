NICIL/SPU monitoring assets and properties to thwart scammers

Latest update December 8th, 2019 12:39 AM

In his continued effort to closely monitor assets and properties of his agency, Chief Executive Officer acting of National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited/Special Purpose Unit (NICIL/SPU), Colvin Heath-London, recently paid a visit to Kwakwani.
During the visit, which was a reported success, Heath-London held several discussions with residents and staffers. His intent was to forge a closer relationship with a number of the residents through community-oriented projects and programmes.
He revealed to residents that his agency has taken the responsibility for the current rehabilitation work ongoing at the sports club. He also sought to reinforce his agency’s determination to continue to forge collaborative relationships with residents.
He disclosed that during his visit, he was able to better gauge the number of properties and buildings owned by NICIL/SPU, while at the same time review those that are being rented and or leased.
“This was a very important visit as it allowed us at NICIL/SPU to know what is happening, thus being more effective in monitoring our assets and properties. We have recognised that a number of scammers continue to devise ways of seeking to exploit unsuspecting persons.
“As such, we have been examining and visiting assets and properties that we have throughout Guyana. We have a significant number of properties and I have personally endeavoured to visit them all,” he said.
Heath-London in giving an assessment of his visit to Kwakwani said that the discussion held that there was very healthy and fruitful, noting that a number of ideas and suggestions were put forward by residents in an attempt to further develop and improve their community.
Heath-London said that NICIL/SPU is very committed to supporting communities, stressing that they intend to demonstrate its commitment to the communities through supporting a number of initiatives.
Meanwhile, several residents expressed their gratitude for the visit noting that it augurs well for the continued development of Kwakwani. It was noted that with very limited opportunities available especially for youths within the community they are seeking NICIL/SPU’s continued support to offset the enhancement and repairs of a number of important properties, thus being able to create a platform and or opportunities for residents.
Region Ten Vice Chairman, Elroy Adolph, who hails from Kwakwani said that he is very impressed and pleased with the visit of Heath-London.
He said that it certainly will help in NICIL/SPU developing a closer and stronger relationship with residents. He urged the CEO to continue in this trend declaring that Kwakwani needs all the support and help that it can get so as to further enhance the community and ultimately its residents. Adolph commended the forthcoming support from NICIL/SPU.
“More and more, we are seeing that Mr. Colvin Heath-London is a man who gets things done and more importantly he finds solution, thus he is an action man as we are tired of talkers as action is what residents look forward to and therefore as the Regional Vice Chairman and more so a Kwakwani resident, I would like to express my since thanks and gratitude to him and his team,” Adolph said.
The Regional VC declared too that he is pleased that NICIL/SPU has been visiting communities to better examine and assess its properties and assets.

