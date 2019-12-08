Health and safety inspectors trained for offshore oil operations

The Ministry of Social Protection ‘s Labour Department has taken steps to ensure that its Health and Safety (HSE) officers are equipped with the necessary tools to carry out work on the offshore oil operations.

This week, Trinidad-based company HHSL Safety Systems Limited, had the opportunity of conducting training for HSE Inspectors from the Guyana Social Protection Ministry, the equivalent of our OSH Authority.

The aim of the T-BOSIET is to introduce delegates to the specific safety issues and regimes relevant to offshore installations, and to equip them with the basic emergency response knowledge and skills for travelling to and from offshore installations by helicopter in a tropical environment.

And the Compressed Air Emergency Breathing System (CA-EBS) and appropriate practical emergency response actions to take should the requirement for emergency deployment arise.

The objectives of the T-BOSIET training is to help the OSH staff is identify the generic hazards which are specific to offshore oil and gas installations, potential risks associated with those hazards, and how controls are put in place to eliminate or reduce risks; identify key offshore related safety regulations.

The training covers basic safety management concepts and demonstrates, in a simulated environment, how safety equipment and procedures can be used in preparing for, and during helicopter emergencies – with particular focus on escaping from a helicopter following ditching.

The CA-EBS ID training is to ensure that the delegate gains the required knowledge and understanding of the particular hazards and properties of a Compressed Air Emergency Breathing System (CA-EBS) and appropriate practical emergency response actions to take should the requirement for emergency deployment arise.

Neville Nichols and Roydon Croal, senior HSE Inspectors attached to the Ministry, attended training from December2 and successfully completed the programme, which now allows them to be eligible to board a helicopter to go Offshore to the Liza Destiny FPSO.

Both delegates were very impressed with the quality of the training and professionalism displayed by our staff.

The training resulted in an immediate request to train additional persons early in the New Year.

HHSL Safety Systems Limited is the only OPITO training provider in Trinidad approved to conduct Compressed Air Emergency Breathing System Initial Deployment (CA-EBS ID) Training which is a requirement for flying Offshore Guyana, and will soon be a requirement for Trinidad Offshore operations.