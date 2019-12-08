A male nurse play a woman

When people believe too much in demself, it does often end up causing embarrassment. Now Volda, who is de Minister of Health, got to deal wid a male nurse who is more woman than man. And she got to deal wid anodda nurse who love to peep in odda women underwear.

A story got two sides and often dem boys does like to hear from de odda side but dis time dem got to go wid wha a lady seh.

Some nurse who dem boys suspect is a big woman had a li’l embarrassing situation. She probably forget to walk wid back up support when she lef home so when she got a visitor, she was unprepared. She didn’t want to report to de male nurse who is more woman than man.

De woman tell de man dat she got a visitor and dat she didn’t want to come. He decide to visit de nurse then he check to see if she mess up she skirt. Dem boys know dat such a behavior is harassment and he should lose he wuk fuh dat. De nurse should even press legal action.

De story she, de male nurse who is more a woman send a nurse to get some protection fuh de odda nurse. But is dis nurse who aggravate de situation. She had to peep inside de odda woman underwear.

Dem boys seh sometimes people does only got mouth to eat. Dem don’t know why dis matter ain’t reach de union or de Minister. It reach de CEO and he didn’t tek it fuh nutten which is a bad thing. He claim dat if a woman peep anodda woman is nutten extraordinary.

Dem boys she, he got a wife and daughters and wha he don’t want happen to dem, he mustn’t encourage.

Dem boys waiting to see how far dis story will go because it not only sickening, it reduce a human being to an animal.

Talk half and watch how you joining de nursing profession.