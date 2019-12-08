Latest update December 8th, 2019 12:54 AM

100 mining blocks for lottery in Mahdia

Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) will be hosting a lottery at 11:00hrs on December 11, 2019 in the township of Mahdia, at Mahdia Mining Station.

Mahdia Mining Station

The lottery will see the Commission handing out 100 prospecting permits for medium scale properties. It has already held a series of lotteries throughout the year, to stay true to its commitment to ensure there is a fair distribution of mining concessions.
An advert in the local newspapers states that interested participants are to register to participate, with a non-refundable participation fee of $5,000. Registration at the Commission’s Brickdam office will close on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 15:30hrs, while registration will be facilitated at the venue of the lottery from 8:00hrs to 10:00hrs before the lottery starts.
The GGMC’s Land Management Division at Brickdam, as well as the Mahdia Mining Station, has registration forms.
Persons who are not residents of Guyana will be disqualified, the Commission is keen to note. Current holders of mining properties will not be permitted to participate in the lottery, and participants are only allowed to make one application each.
It is also important to note that persons who are successfully allotted blocks during the lottery must file an application for the block by February 14, 2020. Failure to do so would result in an abandonment of the block award.
GGMC is advising persons to consult the maps which are on display at the GGMC Head Office and the Mahdia Mining Station to find out which blocks are available for allocation, and their particulars. Those maps cost $3,000 per sheet.
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman recently issued mining regulations retroactive to January 1, 2019, which detail the rights of persons to take part in such block allocation processes. Those interested in perusing those regulations may visit this recently filed document at The Official Gazette: https://officialgazette.gov.gy/images/gazette2019/nov/official_gazettes_30NOVEMBER2019.pdf

