Trickster jailed for selling BMW he doesn’t own

Dec 07, 2019 News 0

A 58-year-old ‘trader’ who was charged over a year ago for obtaining $2.2M by pretending that he could sell a BMW to a man was on Wednesday, last,

Jailed: Compton Beckles

jailed for the offence.
Compton Beckles, also known as ‘Jumbie Pumpkin’, of 166 Middle Road, La Penitence, had been charged jointly along with 38-year-old Julian Falcher. However, the case against Falcher was dismissed.
They had both pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on November 27, 2018, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, they obtained from Shaheed Ally, a total of $2.2M by falsely pretending that they were in a position to sell him a BMW vehicle.
Beckles was on trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. At the conclusion of the trial which was done in his absence, the magistrate ruled that she found sufficient evidence against Beckles and as such he should be convicted for the offence.
According to reports, Beckles told Ally that he was in a position to sell him a BMW motor car. He then met with Ally and the cash was handed over as part payment for the vehicle.
After the man noticed that he was unable to contact Beckles he reported the matter. The matter was investigated and Beckles was later arrested and charged.

