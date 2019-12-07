Latest update December 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teen hospitalised after stabbed on his way home from lessons

Dec 07, 2019 News 0

A concerned parent is pleading with students to consider the lives of others, especially those of their classmates, after her 15 –year –old son had to be admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, as a result of a violent act. The lad was stabbed several times with broken bottles by a group of boys while he was making his way home from lessons.
At the time of the incident, the lad was standing on the Enmore Public Road, East Coast Demerara, awaiting public transportation to go home. It was then that a group of boys, some of whom he reportedly recognised from his own school, attacked him. They accused him of being disrespectful to one of them.
According to reports, the incident had its origin last Wednesday after the teenager upbraided one of his lessons colleagues for wearing his hat backwards. It is alleged that the boy told the young man that he was “no bad boy.”
An eyewitness told this publication that she was standing not too far from where the stabbing incident happened. The woman said that she saw at least 15 boys armed with cutlasses and broken bottles.
“And he [the victim] did not do them anything. After they finished, he just lie there bleeding.”
According to police sources, initial investigations have revealed the boys are not known to be violent; neither are there any prior incidents of them displaying such conduct. The matter is being investigated.

More in this category

Sports

Reg. 6 and 10 synthetic tracks almost complete for 2020

Reg. 6 and 10 synthetic tracks almost complete for 2020

Dec 07, 2019

DPI, Guyana, Completion of the two new synthetic tracks in Region 6 (East Berbice Corentyne) and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) is on the horizon. Minister of Social Cohesion, the Hon. Dr. George...
Read More
Smalta Girls Under-11 Football Tournament semis and final set for today

Smalta Girls Under-11 Football Tournament semis...

Dec 07, 2019

Battle lines drawn for Rio Quarterfinal matchups

Battle lines drawn for Rio Quarterfinal matchups

Dec 07, 2019

Guyoil Schools Football Competition to be played at GFF Training Facility

Guyoil Schools Football Competition to be played...

Dec 07, 2019

Archery Guyana part of GOA Olympic Solidarity Admin Course

Archery Guyana part of GOA Olympic Solidarity...

Dec 07, 2019

GFA meets today to discuss GFF/NAMILCO U17 League

GFA meets today to discuss GFF/NAMILCO U17 League

Dec 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019