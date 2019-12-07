Teen hospitalised after stabbed on his way home from lessons

A concerned parent is pleading with students to consider the lives of others, especially those of their classmates, after her 15 –year –old son had to be admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, as a result of a violent act. The lad was stabbed several times with broken bottles by a group of boys while he was making his way home from lessons.

At the time of the incident, the lad was standing on the Enmore Public Road, East Coast Demerara, awaiting public transportation to go home. It was then that a group of boys, some of whom he reportedly recognised from his own school, attacked him. They accused him of being disrespectful to one of them.

According to reports, the incident had its origin last Wednesday after the teenager upbraided one of his lessons colleagues for wearing his hat backwards. It is alleged that the boy told the young man that he was “no bad boy.”

An eyewitness told this publication that she was standing not too far from where the stabbing incident happened. The woman said that she saw at least 15 boys armed with cutlasses and broken bottles.

“And he [the victim] did not do them anything. After they finished, he just lie there bleeding.”

According to police sources, initial investigations have revealed the boys are not known to be violent; neither are there any prior incidents of them displaying such conduct. The matter is being investigated.