Man to serve 14 years for Konawaruk murder

Forty-year-old Mark Atkinson was on Tuesday sentenced to serve 14 years’ imprisonment for the June 03, 2014 murder of Bearum Anderson.

Atkinson had been on trial before Justice Gino Persaud and a 12-person jury for the crime. After deliberation, the jury returned a guilty verdict.

Kaieteur News had previously reported that the two men were involved in a heated argument during which Atkinson shot and killed Anderson at Black Water Landing, Konawaruk, in Region Eight.

Reports also indicated that Atkinson was charged with the murder of Brazilian miner, Daniel Lima who was killed between August 12 and August 13, 2015 at Burning Spur, Konawaruk River. He is alleged to have told police that he and Lima were involved in a fight and the man discharged several rounds at him.

During the clash, Atkinson said Lima fell and hit his head on a tree trunk. Based on reports, Atkinson was previously charged for possession of illegal firearm and ammunition, robbery under-arms and trafficking marijuana.