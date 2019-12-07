Magistrate recuses self from murder PI

Latest update December 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
Senior Magistrate Leron Daly on Thursday, last, has recused herself from the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) held into the murder of 32-year-old Jason Bowen.
Ashaka John, 24, a block maker of 109 ‘A’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and is currently on remand for the indictable charge which alleges that on October 12, 2019, at Church Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, he murdered Bowen, a Store Manager.
The matter was sent to the courtroom of the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, where it was made known that the magistrate had recused herself. Magistrate McLennan did not disclose the reason for this action.
The matter was adjourned until December 12, when it will be recalled before Magistrate McLennan.
According to information received, the now dead Bowen was chased by an individual who was trying to rob him. Bowen then ran onto the bridge of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition on Church Street, Queenstown.
The suspect and Bowen got into a scuffle, resulting in Bowen being severely beaten and strangled. The suspect after committing the crime attempted to escape.
However, he was apprehended by public-spirited citizens and handed over to the police, placed into custody, and later charged for the offence.
