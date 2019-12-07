La Penitence market shootout… Police to investigate why witnesses unwilling to testify

Latest update December 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
Investigations have been launched into reports of the witnesses who claimed that they are fearful of testifying against two men who are currently on remand for attempting to murder Teon “Spoil Child” Allen.
This was disclosed on Wednesday last by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers, to Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
Last week the witnesses conveyed to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that they are fearful of testifying. According to the prosecutor, based on these reports they have launched investigations to verify why the witnesses are fearful, and if anyone is scaring them off.
The prosecutor also indicated that he has a total of 19 witnesses to call in relation to this matter. He said that DPP has given the go-ahead for them to proceed with whatever witnesses they have available in the meantime.
The case will be recalled on January 6, 2020, when the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) is expected to commence.
Lashawn Lewis and Renard Caesar were jointly charged with attempting to murder Allen, a former policeman.It is alleged that on October 5, last, at La Penitence, Georgetown, they discharged a loaded firearm at Allen, with intent to commit murder.
Police had stated that there was an ongoing issue between Allen and the ‘MOB Family’, a gang comprising persons from Linden and French Guiana. On the day of the shooting, Allen was reportedly purchasing vegetables from La Penitence Market, Georgetown, when the occupants of a black car drove up next to him.
Moments later, three persons exited, two of them allegedly being Lewis and Caesar. They all carried firearms. Several rounds were discharged in Allen’s direction, but he managed to evade the bullets. According to reports, when Allen got to a safe location, he returned fire, injuring Lewis.
The attackers ran away, leaving the injured Lewis on the scene. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, admitted under police guard and later charged. Kaieteur News had reported that Allen had moved to Georgetown to seek refuge from the ‘MOB Family’, but apparently he was followed by his assailants.
Dec 07, 2019DPI, Guyana, Completion of the two new synthetic tracks in Region 6 (East Berbice Corentyne) and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) is on the horizon. Minister of Social Cohesion, the Hon. Dr. George...
Dec 07, 2019
Dec 07, 2019
Dec 07, 2019
Dec 07, 2019
Dec 07, 2019
In my column yesterday I described several things I have seen and continue to see that graphically indicate that the collective... more
Guyana’s schools are violent places. In recent times, the violence has escalated and become more brutal. In October, a... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A debate has now started in parts of the Caribbean about whether there should be term limits for Prime... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]