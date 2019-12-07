Is criticising and condemning

Is a sad day that de political leaders always looking to criticize one anodda. If one of dem seh de moon round, bet you last dollar that de odda one gun seh it square. Only yesterday dem boys open a newspaper and dem see how Jagdeo and Soulja Bai got different ideas about sugar.

But that ain’t nutten. Dem had different ideas about how things should happen. When one of dem seh something de odda one does seh he lie and how de truth is something else.

Jagdeo build a house in Pradoville wid money that nobody don’t know wheh he get it from. Soulja Bai move into a house pun de East Bank and right away Jagdeo and he followers seh how Soulja Bai build a mansion wid de government money.

Dem boys seh things meet de stage wheh all dem politicians just waiting fuh de odda one seh something fuh dem to get a chance to seh de opposite.

And while all this happening dem oil company laughing. Dem like that kind of thing because a good war between politicians does distract people from whatever happening in de oil sector.

For example, dem boys seh nobody don’t even remember de price tag that Exxon give Guyana in pre-contract cost. But dem remember when Jagdeo seh how Soulja Bai planning fuh rig de elections. And people remember how Soulja Bai seh Jagdeo kill four hundred young men during de crime wave.

De crime wave was more than ten years ago but people still remember but dem don’t remember how many oil well Exxon drill.

A Minister decide that since school children getting out of hand she gun ban Christmas party from schools. Of course people who don’t even go to school does end up at these parties and dem does walk wid knives and guns.

But a former Minister seh how de Minister wrong to ban de Christmas party. That is wha all of dem sitting down to do. Condemn and criticize.

Talk half and de next criticism coming in couple minutes.