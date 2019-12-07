Guyoil Schools Football Competition to be played at GFF Training Facility

Due to the inclement weather and the need to complete the Guyoil Schools football tournament before the closing of school for the holidays, the Guyana Football Federation through President Wayne Forde has offered the use of the GFF Training Facility to facilitate the completion of the tournament to the Petra Organisation, organisers of the tournament.

In this regard matches will be contested over the next five days starting today from 10:00hrs.

The Petra Organisation would like to thank the GFF President and his executives also the schools for accommodating these changes.

Fixtures:

12/7/2019 GFF Training Facility Match #

10:00 hrs Marian Academy V/S St Stanislaus 40

11:30 Hrs Lodge Secondary V/S Cummings Lodge 37

15:30 Hrs President College V/S Queens College 39

12/8/2019 GFF Training Facility Match #

11:00 hrs Bishops V/S Charlestown 38

15;30 Hrs Annandale V/S St John’s 36

12/9/2019 GFF Training Facility Match #

15:15 hrs Marian Academy V/S Bishops 30

16:30 Hrs St John’s V/S Queens College 41

12/10/2019 GFF Training Facility Match #

15:15 hrs Cummings Lodge V/S St Stanislaus 43

16:30 Hrs Marian Academy V/S Charlestown 44

12/11/2019 GFF Training Facility Match #

15:15 hrs President College V/S Bishops 42

16:30 Hrs Lodge Secondary V/S Annandale 45