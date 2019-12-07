GMSA to host over 80 exhibitors at ‘Marketplace UncappeD’

‘Marketplace Uncapped’ 2019, the exhibition hosted by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) is expected to have more than 80 local producers. The event is set for tomorrow, December 8, 2019 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The producers will have the opportunity to showcase an array of local products. The market day is aimed to promote agro-processing in Guyana. It will feature a variety of products from local agro-processors who have produced export-ready spices, seasonings, cooking sauces, condiments, concentrates, preserves, food items, beverages and snacks.

The event is also expected to highlight personal-care items, craft, jewellery and lots more.

Patrons can participate in the ‘Savour the Flavour’ competition which presents the opportunity to win large hampers comprising products on display at the exhibition. They will also have the opportunity to buy top-quality fresh fruits and vegetables grown by local farmers.

This year, UncappeD is promised to take the food court to the next level with live entertainment.

UncappeD is opened to the public and admission is free. Gates open at 10:00 hours.

The first UncappeD event was held at the Sophia Exhibition Complex in Georgetown in October 2017.

The event is being sponsored by GMSA, Sterling Products Limited, Demerara Distillers Limited, the Ministry of Business, NAMILCO, John Fernandes Limited, the Institute of Private Enterprise Development, and Tropical Shipping. (DPI)