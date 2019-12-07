GFA meets today to discuss GFF/NAMILCO U17 League

Latest update December 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
Affiliates of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) which recently elected a new executive to chart the way forward for the game will meet today at the GFC Pavilion to discuss and plan for the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League.
This league which is sponsored by the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) is in its second of five years and the GFA, which has been lagging behind due to not having an administrative body in place to govern the sport, will be making efforts to kick off the tournament following today’s meeting.
Clubs are being asked to send two representatives each inclusive of a player. Clubs are also being advised to walk with their uniforms. Meeting time is 14:00hrs.
Dec 07, 2019DPI, Guyana, Completion of the two new synthetic tracks in Region 6 (East Berbice Corentyne) and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) is on the horizon. Minister of Social Cohesion, the Hon. Dr. George...
Dec 07, 2019
Dec 07, 2019
Dec 07, 2019
Dec 07, 2019
Dec 07, 2019
In my column yesterday I described several things I have seen and continue to see that graphically indicate that the collective... more
Guyana’s schools are violent places. In recent times, the violence has escalated and become more brutal. In October, a... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A debate has now started in parts of the Caribbean about whether there should be term limits for Prime... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]