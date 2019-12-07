Latest update December 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

GFA meets today to discuss GFF/NAMILCO U17 League

Affiliates of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) which recently elected a new executive to chart the way forward for the game will meet today at the GFC Pavilion to discuss and plan for the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League.
This league which is sponsored by the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) is in its second of five years and the GFA, which has been lagging behind due to not having an administrative body in place to govern the sport, will be making efforts to kick off the tournament following today’s meeting.
Clubs are being asked to send two representatives each inclusive of a player. Clubs are also being advised to walk with their uniforms. Meeting time is 14:00hrs.

