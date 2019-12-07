Latest update December 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Footballers injured after bus topples on Linden Highway

Dec 07, 2019 News 0

A football team missed their intended match yesterday evening after the bus they were travelling in toppled several times on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.

One of the injured footballers

According to information received, several players from the Capital Football Club were on their way to Georgetown at around 3pm when the incident occurred.
The vehicle reportedly suffered a blow out and the driver lost control of the bus which then toppled several times before coming to a halt in the nearby bushes.
Several of the footballers were reportedly flung out of the bus as it flipped on the highway. Public-spirited persons who witnessed the accident stopped and rendered assistance.
Those seriously injured were rushed to the Mackenzie Hospital since that was the closest medical facility. Thankfully, there were no fatalities.

More in this category

Sports

Reg. 6 and 10 synthetic tracks almost complete for 2020

Reg. 6 and 10 synthetic tracks almost complete for 2020

Dec 07, 2019

DPI, Guyana, Completion of the two new synthetic tracks in Region 6 (East Berbice Corentyne) and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) is on the horizon. Minister of Social Cohesion, the Hon. Dr. George...
Read More
Smalta Girls Under-11 Football Tournament semis and final set for today

Smalta Girls Under-11 Football Tournament semis...

Dec 07, 2019

Battle lines drawn for Rio Quarterfinal matchups

Battle lines drawn for Rio Quarterfinal matchups

Dec 07, 2019

Guyoil Schools Football Competition to be played at GFF Training Facility

Guyoil Schools Football Competition to be played...

Dec 07, 2019

Archery Guyana part of GOA Olympic Solidarity Admin Course

Archery Guyana part of GOA Olympic Solidarity...

Dec 07, 2019

GFA meets today to discuss GFF/NAMILCO U17 League

GFA meets today to discuss GFF/NAMILCO U17 League

Dec 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019