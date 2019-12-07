Footballers injured after bus topples on Linden Highway

Latest update December 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
A football team missed their intended match yesterday evening after the bus they were travelling in toppled several times on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.
According to information received, several players from the Capital Football Club were on their way to Georgetown at around 3pm when the incident occurred.
The vehicle reportedly suffered a blow out and the driver lost control of the bus which then toppled several times before coming to a halt in the nearby bushes.
Several of the footballers were reportedly flung out of the bus as it flipped on the highway. Public-spirited persons who witnessed the accident stopped and rendered assistance.
Those seriously injured were rushed to the Mackenzie Hospital since that was the closest medical facility. Thankfully, there were no fatalities.
