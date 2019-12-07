Latest update December 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Five rape accused freed… as complainants cannot be located, refuse to testify

For this week alone, five men accused of varying sexual offences were freed of their respective charges, either because the complainants in their matters could not be located by the police or they have refused to offer evidence.
At the Demerara assizes on Monday, four men were acquitted after trial Judge Simone Morris-Ramlall directed the jury to return a formal not guilty verdict in their cases. In their matters, the complainants could not be located. These included the case of Kenneth Skeete who was accused of carnal knowledge of a girl between 15 and 16 years; Ken Bess for rape of a child under 16 years; Joel Damon for three counts of incest by a male and Dhanraj Baldeo, who was charged for buggery and indecent assault of a male.
Meanwhile, over at the Essequibo assizes, on Tuesday, Mahendra Seemangal was indicted on a charge which alleged that he raped a 12-year-old girl. He was however set free after the complainant refused to testify against him. In the circumstances, the trial Judge directed the jury to return a formal not guilty verdict.

