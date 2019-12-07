Fishermen thankful to be alive after pirates strike in Region One

Five fishermen aboard the vessel “Shivanie” are considering themselves very lucky to be alive after they were robbed by pirates at around 08:30hrs yesterday.

The incident occurred some five nautical miles from the Waini River Mouth.

The fishermen briefly recounted the terrifying experience.

Four armed men in a fibreglass boat accosted them – three were said to be Spanish-speaking, while the remaining river robber spoke English.

According to the fishermen, the pirates carted off two Yamaha engines, one 60 horsepower and the other 48 horsepower. They also relieved them of cell phones, groceries packed for the fishing trip, clothing and the small catch they had onboard.

After committing the act, the assailants, according to the fishermen, headed in the direction of Venezuela. The matter was reported to police as investigations continue.

The fishermen are thankful to have escaped unharmed, as some of their colleagues have not been so lucky. The owner is pleading with authorities to boost security in that particular area, since it is a known spot for pirates to attack fishermen.

The last attack on Guyanese fishermen was a deadly one. A four-man fishing crew left for Suriname waters on October 12, 2019. Three days later, their boat was found adrift with no one in sight. The following day, the bodies of two crew members were recovered. To date, the two other bodies are still to be recovered.