Early morning fire razes three houses in Bent St.

“I don’t have anywhere else to go…I done start shopping for the holiday season and then this is what happened to my house. I barely wake up and see the smoke but the thing happened so fast I could not have done anything. I was naked when I come out from inside the house with my two children… is the neighbour give me clothes to put on.”

These were the cries of Natasha Morrison, whose home at Lot EE Bent Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, was among three bui

ldings completely destroyed by an early morning fire yesterday. The fire reportedly started at around 05:00hrs in a kitchen located on the top flat of the wooden two-storey structure in which Morrison and her children resided.

The blaze quickly spread to two other homes located in the same yard. The families were unable to save anything.

Seventeen persons are now homeless. When this publication arrived on the scene, there were four fire tenders in operation. Persons praised the firefighters for their prompt response as they were able to contain the blaze.

Many of the affected residents were inconsolable. One of them gave praises to God that no one was injured.

In an invited comment, Alleyne [only name given], whose home is adjacent to Lot EE Bent Street, Wortmanville, said that he was awakened by the screams of “fire, fire”. He said that upon checking, he saw his home engulfed in flames. He was unable to salvage anything.

“I don’t know what to do, where to start. The same house where the fire start in, is the woman who does live up deh shout and tell everybody that dem buildings were burning down.”

“I tried to go in the house to see what I could have saved, but the heat stop me. Look the time of the year when this thing go and happen… when everybody preparing for Christmas. Only Thursday morning I tell them children that I might paint over the house for the holiday season, now look what happened,” a distressed Alleyne related. Efforts to reach the other occupants for comment were unsuccessful.

When contacted, Divisional Officer of Operations for the Guyana Fire Service, Gregory Wickham stated that fire fighters were only informed about the fire after two buildings had already been razed. Fire trucks stationed at the Alberttown and Stabroek fire stations responded to the scene.

“What happened is that we received the call too late; however as soon as the call came in four fire trucks were dispatched to the area… but it was too late.”