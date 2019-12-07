Bandit tries to shoot victim in the back after failed robbery attempt

…but weapon jams

By Shikema Dey

Being quick on the feet saved a young man from being shot in the back after a lone gunman failed to rob him on Thursday in a brazen daylight attack.

The intended victim was at a Money Gram location on D’Urban Street, Werk-en-rust, when the incident occurred at around noon.

According to the man’s employer who requested anonymity, he sent his staffer to transfer an undisclosed sum of money to clients in another country.

The man disclosed to Kaieteur News that the young man was told by staffers at the Money Gram facility that the money ‘was too much to send’. They then suggested that he be taken to the head office to complete his business transaction.

While the young man stood outside, waiting on transportation, a male individual rode up on a bicycle and attempted to snatch the bag from him. The brave employee, however, was relentless and put up a fight.

After the gunman released the bag, the intended victim decided to run for safety with the suspect in hot pursuit.

CCTV footage shows the would-be robber pulling out a gun and raising it to shoot the young man in his back. However, the weapon he brandished appeared to be defective as the gun jammed and he frantically tried to make it operable. He later gave up his intended task and made good his escape.

The businessman stressed while he is thankful no injuries were sustained, he is dissatisfied with the way the matter was handled by the police.

According to him, they attempted to report the incident to the Alberttown Police Station but were told by officials there that it was merely an ‘attempted robbery’. He alleged that after being pushed around for more than half an hour, they left the station frustrated.

Kaieteur News contacted Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Thomas, who stated that they are currently investigating the matter.