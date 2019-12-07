Archery Guyana part of GOA Olympic Solidarity Admin Course

Latest update December 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Guyana Olympic Association/Olympic Solidarity sponsored Sport Administrators’ Course conducted at Olympic House, GOA’s headquarters at Lilliendaal, Greater Georgetown, was successfully concluded on Sunday evening with 21 participants receiving certificates in Sports Administration.

The 21 successful participants of the Sport Administrators Course pose with their certificates. Seated are some of the presenters. (from left): Mr Claude Blackmore, Mr Hector Edwards, GOA President Mr K.A. Juman-Yassin, Mr Garfield Wiltshire, Mr Charles Corbin and Mrs Mayfield Taylor-Trim.

Archery Guyana’ representative Nicholas Hing was among the 21 participants who came from a variety of sporting disciplines; Athletics, rugby, cycling, squash, karate and judo, to name a few.
The 4-day course was held from November 28 to December 1 and included presentations on The Olympic Movement, Volunteerism, Sports for All, Strength & Conditioning, Sport & Law, Budgeting, National Team Selection, Drugs & Doping, Combining Education with Sports, Communication and Conducting Meetings, Sports Nutrition, Governance of Organisations, Planning & Decision Making, Women in Sports, Challenges Facing Developed Countries, Mental Health in Sports.
Some of the high-profile speakers who addressed the participants were Chief Justice (ag) Roxanne George, Attorney-at-Law Emily Dodson, GOA Secretary-General Hector Edwards, GOA Vice President Charles Corbin and Mr. Garfield Wiltshire.
Coming out of this course, Archery Guyana hopes to make even further strides, not only in its development of the sport, but also its administration as a local governing body for the sport of archery and to develop good relationships with other sports organisations, government and the private sector.

 

