Woman wakes up to see her car being driven off from her bridge

Sixty-three-year-old Lynette Browne came home from church on Wednesday at 2:30 in the afternoon. As per norm, she left her car, a Toyota Corona with registration number PLL 5825 parked in front of her yard.

But to her shock and surprise, the very evening, around 2:10am, she awoke to the sound of her car engine running.

“When I wake up and hear the engine, I get up and go outside and when I reach out on the veranda, I see my own car turning the next street.”

The distraught woman stated that she immediately raised an alarm and neighbours came out but by that time it was too late, the car was already gone.

Browne disclosed that a report was made to the Turkeyen Police Station. According to her, just a few weeks ago, her spare set of keys were stolen.

“I had two boys weeding my yard and I had the keys with me and the alarm on it…So they ask me to move the car from the yard front so they could weed it but I couldn’t find the keys.”

The woman said she asked the men if they had seen her keys, to which they replied in the negative.

“They tell me they ain’t see the keys so I give them the benefit of the doubt and that was it.”

Browne relayed to Kaieteur News that the very next day, she replaced the lost keys and went about her daily routines, not thinking that her car would be stolen from her.

“I used to park it in front my neighbour’s place and it got cameras but I extend my front so I could get to park it there.”

According to her, police received reports of the car being spotted in different parts of the capital city but no concrete lead has emerged.

“People telling police they seeing it all over but every time they go, they ain’t finding it. People even seh somebody trying fuh sell it all but they don’t know is who.”

The motor car is beige in colour with a damaged windscreen, a dented left fender and a damaged rearview mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lynette Browne on mobile no. 687-6450. Investigations are ongoing.