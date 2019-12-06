Trophy Stall and Upper Corentyne U19 50 overs cricket tournament in Berbice

Another century and disqualification highlight round

A magnificent century by Niradj Singh was all in vain as his team No73 Young Warriors lost their game by default to No43 Scorpions after it was found that they played players who were not registered to play in the competition, the Trophy Stall and Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) Under-19 Inter club cricket Tournament on Saturday last.

Two matches were played in the competition which is in its second year. The games are being played on a one day 50 overs format.

Despite No73 Young Warriors losing the game, Singh was in super form as he hammered 102 (14×4, 2×6), half his team score as they made 204 in 30 overs. Victor Latchman 20, Paul Jabar 16 and Eton Odel 13 not out supported.

Bowling for No43 Scorpions, Pameswar Arlasaran led the way with 4 wickets with Younge Sawar 3 and Devash Utham 2.

They in reply were skittled out for 38 in 9.4 overs with Utham making 19.

Bowling No73 Young Warriors, the main wickets takers were Eton Odel with 4 and century maker Niradj Singh with 3.

In another game, Scottsburg United whipped No72 Cut and Load by seven wickets in their game at the Scottsburg Ground.

Cut and Load took first strike and were cut down for 64 in 19.2 overs with Mukesh Edwards 14.

Bowling for Scottsburg United, Akhtar Nohar led the way with 3 wickets, while there were 2 each for Trevon Sukhoo, Joel Dhanraj and Akrum Ali.

In reply Scottsburg reached 67-3 with Akhtar Nohar returning to make 30.

Three matches are fixed for this Saturday with No72 Cut and Load and No43 playing at No72 Cut and Load ground, while No52 Cricket Club being at home to No73 Young Warriors and Scottsburg United being at home in their contest.

The tournament is being sponsored by the Trophy Stall Port Mourant Branch through its General Manager Ramesh Sunich.

The top teams at the end of the preliminary matches will advance to the semifinals with the winners clashing in the final.

The competition is being coordinated by former National Wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman.