Public Service Department gets new Permanent Secretary

Latest update December 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Department of Public Service, Ministry of the Presidency, has a new Permanent Secretary, in the person of Ms. Soyinka Grogan.
Ms. Grogan’s appointment became effective December 2, 2019.
Ms. Grogan holds a Master’s Degree in Social Work. She joined the Public Service as a Student Affairs Officer in 1997 and held a number of other senior positions prior to being appointed as Manager of the Scholarships Administration in 2014.
She remained there until her current appointment.
During a meeting with Staff at the Department’s Waterloo Street location, yesterday, the newly appointed Permanent Secretary expressed gratitude for the appointment and the cooperation from the staff. She committed to and encouraged staff to work to make the Public Service a better sector.
Present at the meeting was Minister of Public Service, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, who also encouraged all present to work steadfastly to improve the delivery of services in keeping with the mandate of the Public Service.
