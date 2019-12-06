Latest update December 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Public Service Department gets new Permanent Secretary

Dec 06, 2019 News 0

The Department of Public Service, Ministry of the Presidency, has a new Permanent Secretary, in the person of Ms. Soyinka Grogan.

Minister Tabitha Sarabo-Halley welcomes Ms. Soyinka Grogan

Ms. Grogan’s appointment became effective December 2, 2019.
Ms. Grogan holds a Master’s Degree in Social Work. She joined the Public Service as a Student Affairs Officer in 1997 and held a number of other senior positions prior to being appointed as Manager of the Scholarships Administration in 2014.
She remained there until her current appointment.
During a meeting with Staff at the Department’s Waterloo Street location, yesterday, the newly appointed Permanent Secretary expressed gratitude for the appointment and the cooperation from the staff. She committed to and encouraged staff to work to make the Public Service a better sector.
Present at the meeting was Minister of Public Service, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, who also encouraged all present to work steadfastly to improve the delivery of services in keeping with the mandate of the Public Service.

 

More in this category

Sports

Ogle Masters, Success Masters to clash for Regal Stationery & CC trophy Sunday

Ogle Masters, Success Masters to clash for Regal Stationery & CC...

Dec 06, 2019

Ogle Masters and Success Masters will clash in a T20 fixture on Sunday at the Ogle Community Centre ground, East Coast Demerara. The game which is set to commence at 10:00hrs is being sponsored by...
Read More
Grenada basketballers arrive for 3-night friendly against Guyana

Grenada basketballers arrive for 3-night friendly...

Dec 06, 2019

GASA/FINA officials’ clinic commences at NAC

GASA/FINA officials’ clinic commences at NAC

Dec 06, 2019

Caribbean Boxing Championships in Trinidad

Caribbean Boxing Championships in Trinidad

Dec 06, 2019

Four-Day matches return to Trelawny Stadium

Four-Day matches return to Trelawny Stadium

Dec 06, 2019

Trophy Stall and Upper Corentyne U19 50 overs cricket tournament in Berbice

Trophy Stall and Upper Corentyne U19 50 overs...

Dec 06, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019