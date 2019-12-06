Panty sends man to jail for three years

A man who was caught with a pair of stolen female underwear in his pocket was yesterday found guilty of the offence. He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Yudhister Samjawan appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, when he was charged for breaking and entering.

Samjawan pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on October 4, 2019, at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he broke and entered the dwelling home of Yanti Stephens and stole one Samsung cell phone, a panty valued $400 and $50,000 cash.

The sentencing was handed down by Magistrate Dylon Bess who conducted the trial. Magistrate Bess ruled that there was sufficient evidence against the defendant.

The defendant who was not represented by an attorney, told the court that he is 26 yearsold and resident at 58 Third Street Alexander Village. He added that he works at the fisheries wharf and is also a taxi-driver.

Police prosecutor, Adduni Inniss, had objected to bail for the defendant based on the fact that he was found in a trench by neighbours who summoned the police.

Upon arrival, the police searched the defendant and found him with the panty in his right side pants pocket. Prosecutor Inniss also added that the victim positively identified the defendant. She has seen him crawling out of her house.

She further noted that the particulars about the defendant which he related to the court were not what he told the police when he was arrested.

The defendant stated that on the day in question, he was drinking with friends in the area. Suddenly persons came running towards him, pushing him in the trench. He added that it was the people who placed the underwear in his pocket.