Latest update December 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Panty sends man to jail for three years

Dec 06, 2019 News 0

A man who was caught with a pair of stolen female underwear in his pocket was yesterday found guilty of the offence. He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Jailed: Yudhister Samjawan

Yudhister Samjawan appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, when he was charged for breaking and entering.
Samjawan pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on October 4, 2019, at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he broke and entered the dwelling home of Yanti Stephens and stole one Samsung cell phone, a panty valued $400 and $50,000 cash.
The sentencing was handed down by Magistrate Dylon Bess who conducted the trial. Magistrate Bess ruled that there was sufficient evidence against the defendant.
The defendant who was not represented by an attorney, told the court that he is 26 yearsold and resident at 58 Third Street Alexander Village. He added that he works at the fisheries wharf and is also a taxi-driver.
Police prosecutor, Adduni Inniss, had objected to bail for the defendant based on the fact that he was found in a trench by neighbours who summoned the police.
Upon arrival, the police searched the defendant and found him with the panty in his right side pants pocket. Prosecutor Inniss also added that the victim positively identified the defendant. She has seen him crawling out of her house.
She further noted that the particulars about the defendant which he related to the court were not what he told the police when he was arrested.
The defendant stated that on the day in question, he was drinking with friends in the area. Suddenly persons came running towards him, pushing him in the trench. He added that it was the people who placed the underwear in his pocket.

More in this category

Sports

Ogle Masters, Success Masters to clash for Regal Stationery & CC trophy Sunday

Ogle Masters, Success Masters to clash for Regal Stationery & CC...

Dec 06, 2019

Ogle Masters and Success Masters will clash in a T20 fixture on Sunday at the Ogle Community Centre ground, East Coast Demerara. The game which is set to commence at 10:00hrs is being sponsored by...
Read More
Grenada basketballers arrive for 3-night friendly against Guyana

Grenada basketballers arrive for 3-night friendly...

Dec 06, 2019

GASA/FINA officials’ clinic commences at NAC

GASA/FINA officials’ clinic commences at NAC

Dec 06, 2019

Caribbean Boxing Championships in Trinidad

Caribbean Boxing Championships in Trinidad

Dec 06, 2019

Four-Day matches return to Trelawny Stadium

Four-Day matches return to Trelawny Stadium

Dec 06, 2019

Trophy Stall and Upper Corentyne U19 50 overs cricket tournament in Berbice

Trophy Stall and Upper Corentyne U19 50 overs...

Dec 06, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019