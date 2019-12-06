Ogle Masters, Success Masters to clash for Regal Stationery & CC trophy Sunday

Ogle Masters and Success Masters will clash in a T20 fixture on Sunday at the Ogle Community Centre ground, East Coast Demerara. The game which is set to commence at 10:00hrs is being sponsored by Regal Stationery and Computer Centre of 41 and 69 Seaforth Street, Campbellville.

Teams; Ogle Masters- Khalid Haslim ( C ), David Harper, Azeemul Haniff, Romain Mangra, Khemchand Dindyal, Fazleem Mohamed, Abdool Gamal, Clive Grimmond, Unnis Yusuf, S. Sugrim, J. Hardyal and P. Hardyal.

Success Masters; Hackim Majeed ( C ), Rafman Ali, Vijay Baljit, Rajesh Baljit, Seekumar Budram, Mohan Motilall, Chandra Dyal Budram, Reyaz Khan, Masood Khan, Mustapha Azeemullah, Raymond Karim and Asif Zambia. Dianand Singh (Manager).

In an invited comment, Rafman Ali Vice Captain of Success Masters expressed gratitude to Mahendra Hardyal of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre and stated that they are confident going all the way. He said that this is a long awaited contest and they will not be taking their opponents for granted. Haslim of Ogle Masters said his players know what to expect and proper execution on the day will be important.

Both teams and the man-of-the-match will receive trophies.