‘Lotus Hardware’ to offer consumers Home Depot shopping experience

A new store on the local market is looking to give shoppers an experience similar to that which is offered by United States retailer – Home Depot.

According to the manager of Lotus Hardware Store of Lot 19 -20 Broad and Charles Streets, Charlestown, the goal is to sell quality products at competitive prices.

Sasenarine Sarjoo told Kaieteur News that Lotus Hardware recently opened its doors with the Guyanese consumer in mind.

“We want to help bring better quality stuff to the people and give the Guyanese people a better option to some of substandard material currently on the market. We want to offer products which will help eliminate that.”

In addition, he said the store is set to offer consumers a shopping modern experience.

“We took concepts from some of the top hardware dealers in Europe, North America and Asia and we are bringing it our Guyanese people.”

The manager said that the main goal is providing quality goods.

“That‘s why we are not threatened by the competition because we are offering the best,” he said.

At present, the store is offering a wide range of hardware products, including floor, bathroom and other types of tiles, decorative stones imported from Italy, ceiling medallions, PVC ceiling, hot and cold sinks combinations, as well as protective coatings and other construction necessities.

Sarjoo said that Lotus Hardware currently has a range of other items in stock.

“We have a number of items in stock which costumers can take advantage of.”

“We also specialise in building and selling concrete slabs and piles,” the Manager said of the store which is operated by local investors.

According to Sarjoo, the hardware store is operated by a company, which started out in Guyana’s construction sector.

“We are 100% Guyanese-owned and we decided to invest in the country because we have faith in our economy. Our parent company, Kares Group of Companies, has been in construction for a number of years and has made its name in construction as well as fitness with ownership of the cross fit gym.

“So we are in the middle of expanding and diversifying the brand. We are not operating at our full capacity as yet but we plan to do so by next year.”

Sarjoo explained that at the full capacity, the outlet will offer a range of other material and services.

“We started operating to facilitate our client during the Christmas seasons.”

But by next April, Lotus is expected to have about 70 on staff, including two professional engineers.

“Our staff will be trained on site to ensure that our customers get the construction advice they need. The store will also have its own electrical and civil engineers to help our buyers make decisions that are best for them.”

“Customers will be advised on topics like how to calculate the right mixture of construction materials to get the results they want and so forth.”

At present, Lotus Hardware operates out of the warehouse located at its Charlestown address.

On completion, Sarjoo said the facility will be fully air conditioned and outfitted with escalators and elevators.

“There will be departments, a travel agency and a café. We are still working to get the building fully operational but people are free to contact us and check out our products to see for themselves.”