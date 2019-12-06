Jagdeo endorses call for Civil Society’s involvement in Guyana’s Oil & Gas Industry

Latest update December 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Dr. Bharrat Jadgeo, has endorsed calls by Civil Society to be involved in the Oil and Gas sector during a press conference yesterday, at his Church Street office.
Jagdeo, calling it a ‘national approach”, expressed plans to permanently engage various civil societies in the monitoring of compliances as it relates to agreements in the oil industry.
Earlier, Civil Society members had begun to request their involvement in the process of decision-making with respect to Guyana’s oil and gas industry.
In a statement released, they noted that Article 13 of Guyana’s constitution establishes the country’s government as “an inclusive democracy… for the participation of citizens and their organisations in the management and decision making process of the State” and asks that their inclusion in the various aspects.
With petroleum production likely to start before the end of the year, the Opposition Leader also stated that in his aim for constitutional reform the party is in favour of “power sharing” on matters of mutual interest.

