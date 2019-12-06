GASA/FINA officials’ clinic commences at NAC

Latest update December 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) in collaboration with FINA, the world governing body for swimming, have commenced its officials’ clinic yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal.

FINA official Bill Hogan speaks with the participants at the opening of the course.

The clinic, which will conclude on Monday, is expected to attract some 40 participants and is being conducted by FINA official Bill Hogan of Canada.
The clinic is designed to enhance the knowledge of swimming officials and will touch on the functions of time keepers, referees, starters and judges. It will also highlight the purpose of the meet director and the chain of command at a swim meet.
Hogan said that this is his first trip to Guyana and he is pleased to be here; he touched briefly on the importance of the clinic.
GASA Vice President Shefetah Tzedeq told Kaieteur Sport that the objective of the course is to prepare officials to manage swim meets in a more effective manner and standard according to FINA’s regulations.
“For us to rise to any standard, we must have persons in areas that are efficient, so the more pool of officials we have is the more we can execute a swim meet at the standard FINA would like it to be. So having this course is a plus, because basically throughout the year we have a few officials in this regard and the purpose of this clinic is to increase that pool so we when we have our meet there is competent people to execute so the swimmers will not be shortchanged,” he said.
Both theory and practical sessions will be held. (Zaheer Mohamed)

