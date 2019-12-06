Dad speaks out after bullied son lands in hospital

A single parent father wants the public to know that bullying in prevalent and that anyone’s child could be a victim if the issue is not taken seri

ously. His comments came at a time when he is currently dealing with an incident that has left his nine-year-old son with an arm in cast.

The injured child, Ravi Rajkumar, a Grade Three student of Number 56 Primary School, will have to write his end of term tests with his left arm injured. However, an x-ray done at the Skeldon Hospital showed that there were no fractures, father of the child, Hemant Kumar, said.

He stated that the doctor told him that his son’s arm would require to be in a cast for the next two weeks, that there would be some swelling.

According to Kumar, the incident occurred on Wednesday during recess at the Number 56 Primary School. He said that his son informed him that he was standing with his friends in front of the washroom facility that is several steps high when a child who has reportedly bullied him in the past pushed him from behind.

“My son said when the child push him, he fell on his arm and from that point, it was swollen really bad,” Kumar said. He added that his son told him that his class teacher took him to the hospital when the incident occurred but when he contacted the class teacher Wednesday night for the medical, he stated that the teacher told him that it was too late to come out and give him it.

He said he visited the school yesterday and spoke with the head teacher of the school, but he has not seen the parents of the other student.

Kumar stated that while he was at the school yesterday, he was informed by the head teacher that a guard who was present told him that the lad was not pushed but jumped and fell. The single parent father said when he spoke to the guard, the same was told to him, but students of the school said that his son was pushed.

“When I went to the school today, the security guard is saying she saw everything that happened and that my son jumped and fell but my point is she was looking at the scene and if you see children putting themselves in danger are you not going to stop them from doing it?”

He believes that the school is trying to cover up the incident by having it appear that his son hurt himself on his own.

“The HM told me yesterday that some children are saying that my son was pushed and some saying he was not. Then he told me that I should listen to the security but I told him I made written notes to the class teachers already that this child always picking on my son,” Kumar stressed.

He said that he wants his child’s story to be heard and made public so that parents can be aware of what is taking place. He believes that if teachers take the minor reports of bullying seriously such incidents would not occur.