Chicken smugglers open fire on cops who intercepted shipment

Dec 06, 2019

Ranks from ‘C’ Division yesterday came under fire from suspected chicken smugglers at the Belfield Foreshore, East Coast Demerara, after responding to a tip-off of suspicious activity there.
According to Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Royston Junor, no one was hurt in the operation.
One of the smugglers was captured and is currently assisting with investigations.
Kaieteur News understands that after receiving the reports, ranks made their way to the foreshore.
Commander Junor disclosed that on approaching, the ranks observed a white minibus bearing registration number GEE 8771 parked at the foreshore with the suspect who was arrested standing nearby.
Further, ranks noticed a small boat docked at the shore with three men standing outside while another was in the boat.
The men opened fire on ranks after spotting them approaching the boat forcing the police to take cover. The men in the boat then used this opportunity to make good their escape.
However, the suspect standing by the bus was not that lucky. He was arrested. Police identified him as a 28-year-old Annandale, ECD resident.
Upon searching the bus, police recovered 83 packs of chicken in view of the suspect. The items were weighed and each contained more than 10lbs of chicken.
The recovered chicken was then handed over to officers at the Guyana Revenue Authority. Investigations are ongoing.

