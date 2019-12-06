Chicken smugglers open fire on cops who intercepted shipment

Latest update December 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
Ranks from ‘C’ Division yesterday came under fire from suspected chicken smugglers at the Belfield Foreshore, East Coast Demerara, after responding to a tip-off of suspicious activity there.
According to Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Royston Junor, no one was hurt in the operation.
One of the smugglers was captured and is currently assisting with investigations.
Kaieteur News understands that after receiving the reports, ranks made their way to the foreshore.
Commander Junor disclosed that on approaching, the ranks observed a white minibus bearing registration number GEE 8771 parked at the foreshore with the suspect who was arrested standing nearby.
Further, ranks noticed a small boat docked at the shore with three men standing outside while another was in the boat.
The men opened fire on ranks after spotting them approaching the boat forcing the police to take cover. The men in the boat then used this opportunity to make good their escape.
However, the suspect standing by the bus was not that lucky. He was arrested. Police identified him as a 28-year-old Annandale, ECD resident.
Upon searching the bus, police recovered 83 packs of chicken in view of the suspect. The items were weighed and each contained more than 10lbs of chicken.
The recovered chicken was then handed over to officers at the Guyana Revenue Authority. Investigations are ongoing.
Dec 06, 2019Ogle Masters and Success Masters will clash in a T20 fixture on Sunday at the Ogle Community Centre ground, East Coast Demerara. The game which is set to commence at 10:00hrs is being sponsored by...
Dec 06, 2019
Dec 06, 2019
Dec 06, 2019
Dec 06, 2019
Dec 06, 2019
I have long argued on this page that collective psychic destruction occurred in the Guyanese nationality decades ago. In... more
Police stations are very intimidating places. When you enter a station, it is almost as if all your civil rights freeze. If... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A debate has now started in parts of the Caribbean about whether there should be term limits for Prime... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]