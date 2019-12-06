Businessman charged with attempting to bribe CANU rank

Businessman, Vibert Marks, yesterday found himself before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to a charge in which he is accused of attempting to bribe a Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) rank.

The 44-year-old defendant who was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him.

It is alleged that on November 18, last, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), he corruptly offered a Dominic Smartt $100,000 as a reward for forbearing to investigate the defendant.

Last week, Marks was charged for attempting to export $7.3M in raw gold on an international flight. Attorney-at-law Glenn Hanoman represented the defendant and he asked that all the matters be tried together as it arose from the same incident.

Marks was granted another additional $100,000 bail and his reporting conditions were reduced to every Friday when he is expected to present himself to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

The matter was adjourned to January 6, 2020.

The fact of the charge had stated that on the day in question, the defendant who is a permanent resident of the United States of America (USA) was an ongoing passenger on a flight at CJIA destined for the USA.

It is alleged that while a CANU rank was checking the suitcase of the defendant, he observed a darkish object in it. Upon asking the defendant some questions, Marks stated that he was only carrying 20 ounces of raw gold.

However, the checks revealed that it was more than 20 ounces and the defendant reportedly used the opportunity to attempt to bribe the CANU rank. The court was told that the rank refused the bribe offer and reported the incident to his superiors.

The defendant is currently being investigated for money laundering based on the incident.