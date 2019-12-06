Abbott signals interest in collaborating with Guyana on healthcare

On Tuesday, senior executives of Abbott, an international medical and healthcare company, headquartered in Illinois, USA, paid a courtesy call on

Guyana’s Ambassador to Washington, Riyad Insanally, to discuss possibilities for collaboration and partnership.

Abbott wants to collaborate in the areas of general health care delivery, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and diagnostics.

The courtesy call was a follow-up to Ambassador Insanally’s keynote address on developments and opportunities in Guyana, to the Washington International Professional Group (WIPG), at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in August.