Wins for MYO and New Amsterdam as Inter Jamaat softball continues

The Muslim Youth Organization of Guyana/Trophy Stall Inter- Jamaat 10 overs Softball cricket competition continued last Sunday at the M.Y.O Ground, Woolford Avenue with several matches.

MYO vs New Mosque

It was a fantastic day for the MYO as they recorded three consecutive victories. In their first encounter against New Mosque, MYO won the toss and decided to bat first. They made 103 for the loss of six wickets when their overs expired. Timore Mohamed, batting at three, top scored with 60 (5×4, 5×6), while opener Zamal Khan made 15. Bowling for New Mosque Rahim Ali had three wickets while Imran Ally took two.

New Mosque in their turn at the crease found the going tough and managed 80 for the loss of six wickets. Rohit Samaroo scored 23 (1×6, 1×4) and Raheem Ali 19 (1×6, 1×4); Fazal Nazeem picked up three wickets and Timore Mohamed had two.

New Amsterdam Masjid vs New Mosque

New Amsterdam Masjid scored 123 for the loss of two wickets after they were sent in. Martin Singh scored 24 runs (1×6, 2×4), Carl Gilgeous 27 runs (3×4), Wahab Edoo 28 not out (2×6, 3×4) and Raymond Mohamed 26 not out (5×4). Azad Ally and Fizul Nazeem picked up one wicket each for New Mosque.

The total proved more than a handful as New Mosque folded for 71 in 9.4 overs. Altaf Samaroo and Amil Ally scored 22 and 21 runs respectively. Bashir Kellawan took three wickets including a hat-trick while Safraz Kassim also picked up two wickets for New Amsterdam Masjid.

New Amsterdam Masjid vs MYO

MYO won the toss and batted first making 135 for the loss of three wickets. Openers Safraz Esau and Shaheed Gittens added 59 for the opening partnership before Gittens was bowled by Bashir Kellawan for 37 runs (3×6, 2×4). Richard Latiff joined Esau and the pair continued to accumulate runs before Esau was bowled by Akram Yassin for 25 (2×6, 1×4). Latiff eventually followed, caught off the bowling of Safraz Kassim for a well played 43 (4×6, 1×4) and Timore Mohamed remained not out on 16 (2×4).

New Amsterdam Masjid threatened, but fell short by 12, making 123 runs for the loss of three wickets. Opener Martin Singh was bowled by Timore Mohamed for five in the first over, however Wahab Edoo and opener Raymond Mohamed kept their team in the hunt before Mohamed retired hurt for 31(2×6) while Edoo was bowled by Mohamed for 45 runs (6×6) at a crucial stage in the contest. Mohamed finished with 2-9.

Diamond New Scheme Masjid vs MYO

Diamond New Scheme Masjid won the toss and batted first scoring 85 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Opener Shafeek Ismail was the only batsman to score double figures with 45 (3×6, 5×4); Timore Mohamed, Shaheed Gittens and Richard Latiff took two wickets each.

MYO responded with 86 in 7.1 overs for the loss of two wickets. Openers Shaheed Gittens made an unbeaten 43 (3×6, 4×4), Safraz Essau 18 (2×6) and Richard Latiff 15 (2×4).