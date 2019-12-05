NSC contributes $1Million to GBA’s Boxing team

Guyana’s 16-member team to defend Caribbean title in T&T

A 16-member Guyana Boxing team winged out yesterday with hopes of a successful defence in this year’s Caribbean Boxing C

hampionships which is scheduled for December 4-9 at the Pleasantville Sports Complex in South Trinidad.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) staff member Olsen Braithwaite on Tuesday handed over a cheque for one million dollars to Guyana Boxing Association’s (GBA) representative to assist in making the pugilist’s trip for Championship possible.

Guyana, CARICOM’s powerhouse in boxing, has won the senior Caribbean title twice since 2016 but was forced to relinquish the title in 2017 after insufficient funds forced the GABA to send a team of four to St Lucia.

Guyana won the Schoolboys and juniors titles earlier this year and will be seeking to add the senior crown in Trinidad.

The team was named by the GBA selection panel headed by AIBA Three-Star coaches Sebert Blake and Technical Director (GBA) Terrence Poole following the conclusion of the Terrence Alli National Open which was used to pick the team.

Current Caribbean Elite champions in Middleweight, Desmond Amsterdam and Bantamweight Keevin Allicock just back from the Pam Am Games in Peru, have been included for the trip to Carnival Country, while the Jackman sisters are two females in the touring party and will be making their first overseas trip.

The Boxers and officials set make the trip to Trinidad are as follow: Youths: Mark Crawford, Richard Howard, Abiola Jackman, Emanuel Pompey, and Alesha Jackman.

Elites: Jullius Kesney, Keevin Allicock, Colin Lewis, Kevin McKenzie, Desmond Amsterdam, Dennis Thomas, Daren France and Kevin Hunte.

The Coaching staff will be Terrence Poole and Sebert Blake. (Sean Devers)